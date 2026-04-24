US concerned about Chinese infrastructure in Argentina, US security official says

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U.S. Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Thomas DiNanno speaks after signing a security agreement with Chilean Security Minister Trinidad Steinert, in Santiago, Chile, April 20, 2026. REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza

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BUENOS AIRES, April 23 - The United States is concerned about some Chinese infrastructure in Argentina, U.S. Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Thomas DiNanno said at a press conference at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Buenos Aires.

Both countries are currently in talks for coordination on military equipment and law enforcement training, he said.

"We have to, like Argentina, balance our commercial interests with our national security interests," he said. "It's a real challenge to do."

China is a top trading partner for the U.S. and Argentina.

Before Buenos Aires, DiNanno was in Chile, which this week announced it would sign security and mining agreements with the U.S., with the security deal including $1 million in funds from the U.S. REUTERS