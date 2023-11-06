Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets over metal pieces

NEW YORK - Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds (13,607.7kg) of its dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets after some consumers said they found small metal pieces in them, federal officials said.

The recall, which was announced on Saturday, involves 29-ounce (833g) plastic bags of the product, which is called “Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties,” the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The recall affects approximately 29,819 pounds of the dinosaur-shaped nuggets, which were produced on Sept 5 by the Arkansas-based food processing company.

The bags affected have a “best if used by” date of Sept 4, 2024, and lot codes 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210, the statement said.

The packaging features cartoon dinosaurs, one green and one red, looking over a plate of the breaded nuggets.

On its website, the company said it was voluntarily recalling the product “out of an abundance of caution”. It added that no other products were affected.

The products were shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin, according to the Food Safety and Inspection Service statement.

Tyson said the problem was discovered after it received complaints from consumers who said they found small metal pieces in the product, the federal agency said.

There was one report of a “minor oral injury” associated with the consumption of the product but no additional reports of injury or illness, officials said.

“Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider,” the federal statement said.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service urged consumers not to eat the nuggets and advised that any product left in the freezer “should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase”.

This is not the first recall involving Tyson chicken products. In 2019, the company recalled 69,093 pounds of frozen chicken strips after two people reported finding pieces of metal in the product, the Department of Agriculture said at the time. NYTIMES