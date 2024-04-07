Two vessels targeted south-west of Yemen’s Aden; 1 ship hit by missile

CAIRO – British security firm Ambrey said it has received information indicating that a vessel was attacked on April 7 in the Gulf of Aden about 102 nautical miles south-west of Mukalla in Yemen.

“Vessels in the vicinity were advised to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity,” the firm said. It did not say who was responsible for the attack or give further details.

Separately, a missile landed near a vessel in the Gulf of Aden on April 7, but there was no damage to the ship or injuries to crew in the incident, 59 nautical miles south-west of the Yemeni port of Aden, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said.

“The master of the vessel reports a missile impacted the water in close proximity to the vessel’s port quarter,” UKMTO said in an advisory note.

“No damage to the vessel reported and crew reported safe,” it added.

It did not say who fired the missile or give further details.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militants have staged months of attacks on shipping in the Red Sea region in support of Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The attacks have disrupted global shipping through the Suez Canal, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa.

The US and Britain have launched strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. REUTERS