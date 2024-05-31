Several people reported shot, as many as 3 dead, in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - As many as three people, including a police officer, were killed and several others wounded by gunfire on May 30 in Minneapolis, according to local news media reports citing law enforcement sources.

The Minneapolis Police Department said on its social media feeds that officers were “responding to an active incident” in which six people, two of them police officers, were “reported injured”.

"This continues to be a fluid situation," the police department said, urging members of the public to avoid an area of the city's Whittier neighborhood where the incident occurred.

No further official details were immediately available. Police initially reported the incident at about 6.15pm Central time (7.15am Singapore time).

Minneapolis television station KMSP, a Fox broadcast affiliate, reported that six people were shot, including two police officers and four civilians, and that one officer and two other individuals were dead. The station cited unnamed law enforcement sources.

Another local station citing sources, ABC affiliate KSTP, reported one officer was dead and another hospitalized, while multiple civilians were wounded by gunfire. REUTERS