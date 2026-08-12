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Two killed as Colombia steps up air strikes against rebels

Colombia’s President Abelardo de la Espriella promised he would restore order after taking office on Aug 7.

– Two rebels were killed in air strikes ordered by Colombia’s new government, a military source told AFP on Aug 11 , after Bogota pledged to fight a scourge of violence gripping the nation.

A decade after landmark peace accords, pockets of Colombia are still ruled by dissident armed groups that dominate world cocaine production and wreak havoc on local communities.

Following a legal career that saw him represent drug-trafficking paramilitaries, fraudsters and football stars, newly elected President Abelardo de la Espriella promised he would restore order after taking office on Aug 7.

The offensive against the National Liberation Army – the oldest surviving guerrilla group in the Americas – was carried out late on Aug 10 in the north-eastern Catatumbo region, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Aug 11 .

Violent guerrilla clashes since early in 2025 have killed over 100 people and displaced tens of thousands more in the rural area that borders Venezuela.

The strikes wounded at least three civilians, including a 44-year-old woman, in a village in the municipality of San Calixto, according to the state ombudsman’s office.

Several families were also forced to leave their homes, the agency said.

The Defence Ministry said there was an “emphasis on protecting the civilian population”, adding that it destroyed two bunkers and five guerrilla camps.

Ground troops later seized 1.5 tonnes of explosives, including more than 400 grenades “adapted to be launched from drones”, as well as several automatic rifles and ammunition.

De la Espriella, who replaced leftist Gustavo Petro in office, vowed to halt his predecessor’s unsuccessful peace negotiations with armed groups and to confront “narco-terrorism without respite”.

In his first weekend as president, six members of illegal groups were killed during a military operation carried out in several parts of the country. AFP