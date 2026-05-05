Two killed after small plane crashes into building in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

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May 4 - A small airplane with five occupants crashed into a building on Monday in the city of Belo Horizonte in southeastern Brazil, killing the pilot and co-pilot, the local fire department said in a statement.

The three passengers were rescued in serious condition and taken to the hospital, the fire department added. It initially reported that four people were on board, but later revised the figure.

There were no residents injured or structural damage to the building, the statement said.

The plane took off early in the afternoon from the Pampulha Airport, about 8 kilometers (5 miles) from central Belo Horizonte, bound for Sao Paulo, according to the fire department.

The aircraft remained airborne for only a few minutes before crashing into a three-story residential building. REUTERS