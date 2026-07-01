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Two dead in World Cup celebrations in Mexico City

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Mexico v Ecuador - Fans gather in Mexico City - Mexico City, Mexico - June 30, 2026 A drone view shows Mexico fans gathering at the Angel de la Independencia before the match REUTERS/Armando Vega

A drone view of Mexico fans gathering at the Angel of Independence monument in Mexico City before the match between Mexico and Ecuador.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Two people died in Mexico City during World Cup celebrations as the national team advanced to the round of 16.
  • The victims were a 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man who died from asphyxiation.
  • The authorities have not confirmed a reported third death mentioned by local media.

AI generated

MEXICO CITY – At least two people died on July 1 during massive celebrations in Mexico City as the national team advanced to the round of 16 at the World Cup, according to the local government.

A 19-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man died of asphyxiation, according to the city’s health secretary.

The authorities have not yet confirmed the death of a third person, reported by local media.

The celebrations came after Mexico beat Ecuador to record their first World Cup knockout win since 1986, sending the co-hosts into the round of 16.

More than a million people gathered in the streets of Mexico City, mainly around the Angel of Independence monument, according to estimates by the city government. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.