Two dead in Senegal protests after detention of opposition figure Sonko

DAKAR – Two people were killed on Monday in Ziguinchor in southern Senegal in protests following the indictment and detention of opposition figure Ousmane Sonko, a presidential candidate for the 2024 election, the Interior Ministry said.

The “two lifeless male bodies” were discovered in Ziguinchor, the city where Sonko is mayor, the ministry said in a statement.

It called on the population to remain calm and said that “all measures have been taken to preserve peace and tranquility in the country”.

Sonko on Monday was charged with fomenting insurrection and placed in custody.

Senegalese President Macky Sall’s fiercest critic, Sonko has faced a string of legal woes, which he claims have been designed to keep him out of politics and jeopardise his participation in the February 2024 presidential election.

In June, he was sentenced in absentia to two years in prison on a moral corruption case, which sparked clashes that left 16 dead, said the government, or around 30 dead, according to Sonko’s Patriots of Senegal party.

In another case, an appeals court in May gave him a six-month suspended sentence.

He has not exhausted his appeals to the Supreme Court in this case. AFP