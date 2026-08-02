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Two dead in Chile as violent storm causes flooding

A violent storm battered central and southern Chile with two people in Los Rios in the south of Chile killed “after a tree fell on their vehicle,” Deputy Interior Minister Maximo Pavez said.

SANTIAGO – A violent storm battered central and southern Chile, causing flooding and killing at least two people, authorities said on Aug 1 .

The severe weather prompted multiple evacuation orders and alerts in several regions, and came weeks after a deadly storm caused widespread damage in the South American country.

Two people in Los Rios in the country’s south were killed “after a tree fell on their vehicle,” Deputy Interior Minister Maximo Pavez said.

Nearly 350 people have been injured or suffered property damage, while more than 2,000 people were stranded largely due to rivers overflowing their banks, according to the National Service for Disaster Prevention and Response.

The disaster agency issued 13 evacuation alerts, citing flooding and winds exceeding 100kmh (62mph).

Several municipalities in the Maule and Los Lagos regions were also placed on alert.

In July, a violent storm left 13 people dead and damaged at least 4,000 homes. AFP