Two civilians killed in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia - Ukraine officials

Two people were killed and at least four wounded after an apartment building was destroyed in a Russian air attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia, officials in the Zaporizhzhia region in Ukraine said on Wednesday.

"Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site," Anatoliy Kurtiev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia city council, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Yuriy Malashko, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that eight apartments buildings were damaged in what he said was a Russian missile attack.

Malashko and Kurtiev posted photos of a five-storey building with windows blown out and the entrance destroyed and debris scattered around.

Earlier, a Moscow-installed official in the Russia-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia, blamed the strikes in the city on Ukrainian forces.

The city of Zaporizhzhia is the administrative centre of the broader Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, which is now partially controlled by Russia. REUTERS