Two Canadian MPs end Taiwan trip ahead of Carney’s China visit

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks during a press conference, on the sidelines of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TORONTO, Jan 12 - Two Canadian Members of Parliament are ending a trip to Taiwan early this week ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to China, they said in a statement on Monday.

Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde, who are both members of Carney's Liberal Party, said they had been pleased to work with members of all political parties on the delegation.

"As this portion of the visit concludes, informed by advice from the government, we are returning home," their statement said. "It's important that we avoid confusion with Canada's foreign policy, given the overlap with the Prime Minister's engagement in Beijing, which was only confirmed last week."

They said Canada’s position on Taiwan has not changed. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported three Conservative members of parliament remained in Taiwan on a trip sponsored by Taiwan's government.

Carney's office said the focus this week is on the prime minister's meetings in China. The Conservative Party did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has not ruled out using force to bring the island under its control. Taiwan rejects China's claims.

Carney is trying to diversify Canada's exports away from its main market, the United States, as Canada faces uncertain trade policy from U.S. President Donald Trump.

The China visit aims to increase engagement on trade, energy, agriculture and international security, Carney's office said. China is Canada's second-biggest trading partner. REUTERS