Two bodies found in collapsed building after Marseille explosion

MARSEILLE – Two bodies have been found in the rubble of a building that collapsed in the French city of Marseille following a major explosion, the fire department announced on Monday morning.

“Given the particular difficulties of intervention, the extraction (of the bodies from the site) will take time,” the department said in a brief statement, confirming reports in local media.

“The judicial authority will then proceed to identify” the victims, it added.

The discovery of the two bodies came about 24 hours after the blast caused the collapse of the four-storey building in the Mediterranean port city.

An official had said earlier on Sunday evening that rescue workers were looking for eight missing people who were presumed to be in the rubble.

The cause of the explosion was not yet known.

It was earlier reported that the explosion had caused two residential buildings to collapse. A third building had partially collapsed and people were evacuated from some 30 buildings in the area.

“Tonight, the pain and sorrow are great,” said Marseille mayor Benoit Payan in a statement.

“All services of the city, as well as the state, are still at this very moment fully committed to continue the search,” he added. AFP, Reuters