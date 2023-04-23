Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

SAN FRANCISCO – Twitter’s blue ticks were reinstated on some media, celebrity, and other high-profile accounts on Saturday – a move protested by many of the recipients.

Once a free sign of authenticity and fame, blue ticks must now be bought by subscribers for US$8 (S$11) a month, Twitter says.

Non-paying accounts that had a blue tick lost it on Thursday, as owner Elon Musk implemented a strategy announced in 2022, dubbed “Twitter Blue”, to generate new revenue.

Only a tiny fraction of blue-ticked users subscribed – less than 5 per cent of the 407,000 profiles affected, according to Mr Travis Brown, a Berlin-based software developer who tracks social-media platforms.

But on Friday and Saturday, a number of celebrities regained their blue ticks, seemingly without action on their part.

These include author Stephen King, National Basketball Association champion LeBron James and former United States president Donald Trump.

Mr Musk tweeted on Friday that he was “paying for a few (subscriptions) personally”.

American rapper Lil Nas X, whose profile displays the blue tick, tweeted: “on my soul i didn’t pay for twitter blue, u will feel my wrath tesla man!”

The accounts of some dead celebrities, such as US chef Anthony Bourdain, also received a blue tick.

Many official media accounts regained a tick, including AFP, which has not subscribed to Twitter Blue.

The New York Times got back its gold badge this month after Mr Musk had bashed the news organisation as “propaganda”.

The Times is among the major media groups that have a gold tick, which is reserved for an “official business account” paying at least US$1,000 a month.

The reinstated ticks did not lure back US public radio NPR and Canadian public broadcaster CBC, which recently suspended activity on their accounts and had not resumed tweeting as at Sunday.

The broadcasters were among those to protest the “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” labels Twitter attached to them, which were previously reserved for non-independent media funded by autocratic governments.

Twitter removed these labels on Friday, including those applied to China’s official Xinhua news agency and Russia’s RT.