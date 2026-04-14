Twin suicide attacks rock Algeria during Pope’s visit, source says

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Pope Leo XIV visits the archaeological site of Hippo, in the seaport city of Annaba, Algeria on April 14, 2026.

PARIS - Twin attacks rocked a city outside Algeria’s capital on April 13 as Pope Leo XIV started a historic visit to the country, a source with knowledge of the case said and video images verified by AFP showed.

“There were two security incidents yesterday afternoon in Blida, incidents of a terrorist nature. Two suicide bombers blew themselves up and were killed,” the source told AFP on April 14, referring to the city some 45km south-west of Algiers.

Video images verified by AFP showed two bodies in the street in Blida, Algeria.

The videos were released a few hours after the Pope’s arrival in Algiers. It was not clear when they were filmed.

The American pontiff on April 13 became the first Pope ever to visit Algeria, the first stop on a tour of four African nations.

No link has yet been established between the attacks and the Pope’s visit to the North African country, which was conducted under tight security.

Two mutilated corpses lay in the middle of the road at the intersection of Palestine Street and Mohamed Boudiaf Boulevard in Blida, according to the images widely shared on social media.

In the videos, several people gathered around the bodies, while passers-by covered them with sheets in a light rain.

The remains appeared severely mutilated, and the circumstances of their deaths could not be determined.

Based on the images, the scene was located near several shops and a police station.

Algeria’s army regularly announces the arrests or deaths of “terrorists”, the authorities’ term for armed Islamists who are still active since the North African country’s 1992-2002 civil war.

But attacks and bombings by militants are rare.

The most recent recorded suicide attack in Algeria was in February 2020. It targeted a military base and killed a soldier in the south of the country near the Malian border, and was claimed by the Islamic State group.

The African Union on April 14 condemned what it had said was an attempted double attack before retracting its comments.

AU spokesman Nuur Mohamud Sheekh said this was because the information on which the statement was based had “not been corroborated by official sources”.

The Algerian authorities have not confirmed the attack or commented on the statement of the African Union, which was later deleted from the regional body’s official webpage and its social media accounts.

In the original AU statement, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, had said he “condemns in the strongest possible terms the double attack that occurred on April 13, 2026, in Blida”.

“He extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims, expresses his deepest sympathy, and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement said, before it was deleted.

In March, the army said it had killed seven extremists and lost three soldiers in an operation in the east of the country near the Tunisian border. AFP