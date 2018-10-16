Turkish police enter Saudi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish police and other officials enter Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul on Oct 15, 2018 to search the premises in the investigation over missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Published
1 hour ago

ISTANBUL (REUTERS) - Turkish police investigators entered Saudi Arabia's Istanbul consulate on Monday (Oct 15), two weeks after the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A Turkish diplomatic source had earlier said that a joint Turkish-Saudi team would conduct a search of the consulate - the last place that Khashoggi was seen before he vanished on Oct. 2.

Turkish officials have said authorities believe he was killed at the Saudi mission, and his body removed. Saudi Arabia has strongly denied killing Khashoggi.

