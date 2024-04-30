Turkish national stabs Israeli policeman in Jerusalem, is shot dead: Police statement

The body of an attacker who, according to the Israeli police, is a Turkish citizen, is transported, as Israeli emergency personnel respond to a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem April 30, 2024REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli emergency personnel stand guard as they respond to a report of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli emergency personnel work as they respond to a report of a stabbing attack, in Jerusalem April 30, 2024. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Updated
Apr 30, 2024, 08:33 PM
Published
Apr 30, 2024, 08:20 PM

JERUSALEM - A Turkish national on Tuesday stabbed an Israeli border policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by officers at the scene, Israeli police said.

The border policeman was moderately wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

Israeli security forces have been on high alert since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks that sparked the six-month-old war in Gaza.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem ... charged at the border police officer and stabbed him," said a police statement.

The wounded policeman and another officer on scene fought off and shot the attacker, who was later pronounced dead, it said. REUTERS

