Turkey's Erdogan on first Egypt visit in decade with Gaza in focus

CAIRO/ANKARA -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan made his first visit to Egypt since 2012 on Wednesday to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, taking a big step toward rebuilding ties between the regional powers.

Erdogan has said discussions would focus on Israel's Gaza offensive. The leaders, whose relations frayed over Egypt's 2013 military coup and its fallout for the Muslim Brotherhood, are set to hold a press conference later.

The visit caps diplomatic efforts in recent years to thaw the nations' frosty relations. They mutually appointed ambassadors last year, and this month Turkey said it would provide Egypt with armed drones.

Relations between Ankara and Cairo broke down in 2013 after Egypt's then-army chief Sisi led the ouster of the Brotherhood's Mohamed Mursi, an ally of Turkey. REUTERS