Turkey’s Erdogan dismisses secular critics of Ramadan school plan

Turkish Muslims perform the first Friday prayers during Ramadan at the Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on Feb 20.

ISTANBUL – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Feb 25 defended a directive introducing Ramadan-related activities in public schools, rejecting criticism from opponents who said the move undermined Turkey’s secular principles.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin issued a circular ordering schools from preschool to high school nationwide to organise religious activities during the Muslim holy month.

Critics say that has opened a fault line in Turkey, a constitutionally secular state. They accuse the government of seeking to Islamise the education system and erode the separation of religion and state.

Mr Erdogan told lawmakers from his Islamic-rooted AKP party in Parliament: “What has been done is right, appropriate, lawful, and... a highly beneficial service that reflects the sentiments of our nation.”

Schools would organise discussion programmes and fast-breaking dinners aimed at strengthening school–family cooperation, he said, adding that participation would be voluntary.

Mr Erdogan, a devout Muslim and graduate of a clerical school, has previously said he aims to raise a “pious generation”. But that remark has hit a nerve among secular Turks, who accuse his government of pursuing a broader religious agenda.

‘Not a crime’

The Education Ministry’s circular has prompted an online petition of protest, so far signed by more than 42,000 people. Among them are more than 160 prominent figures, including author Ayse Kulin and actress Mujde Ar.

Turkey was facing a “reactionary-shariah siege”, says the petition. “Defending secularism is not a crime... We will not surrender to darkness,” it adds.

On Feb 25 , Mr Erdogan dismissed it accusing its authors of repeating “their worn-out song of ‘secularism is under threat’” and accusing them of double standards.

“They are not disturbed when Christmas decorations are put up,” he said.

“They are not bothered when all kinds of questionable nonsense are staged under the name of New Year’s or Halloween celebrations,” he added.

“But whenever, at the doorstep of Ramadan, our children are to be taught the national and spiritual values of these lands, that is when they immediately become uncomfortable.”

Mr Erdogan reiterated his long-standing argument that secular policies in past decades had discriminated against religious citizens – widely interpreted as referring to the ban on the Islamic headscarf in state institutions that his government lifted in 2013.

“Their issue has never truly been secularism,” said Mr Erdogan.

“Their issue is with the sacred values of these lands, with the national and spiritual values of this nation – their issue is with this nation itself.”

Mr Erdogan’s right-wing ally MHP leader Devlet Bahceli has also backed the education ministry’s Ramadan circular and attacked the petition.

“If believing in God is reactionary, then we are also reactionary,” he told his party’s meeting in Parliament on Feb 24 . AFP