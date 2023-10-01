Turkey says 'terrorists' carried out bomb attack near government building

Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkey October 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Updated
20 min ago
Published
20 min ago

ANKARA -Turkey's interior minister said on Sunday that two "terrorists" carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralized" by authorities there.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings.

Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT). REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top