Turkey to halt Israel trade until permanent Gaza ceasefire

ISTANBUL – Turkey will not resume trade with Israel, worth around US$7 billion (S$9.47 billion) a year, until a permanent ceasefire is secured in Gaza with unhindered humanitarian aid flowing to Palestinians there, its trade minister said on May 3.

Israel's uncompromising attitude and the worsening situation in Gaza prompted Turkey to halt trade, Trade Minister Omer Bolat said in a speech in Istanbul, while announcing April trade figures.

Turkey's decision, announced late on May 2, made it the first of Israel's key trade partners to halt exports and imports over its military campaign in Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticised Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's move, saying it breaks international trade agreements and was "how a dictator behaves".

Militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, praised the decision as brave and supportive of Palestinian rights.

In April 2024, Turkey curbed exports of steel, fertiliser and jet fuel among 54 product categories over what it said was Israel's refusal to allow Ankara to take part in aid air-drop operations for Gaza.

All remaining trade, which amounted to US$5.4 billion in Turkish exports and US$1.6 billion in Israeli imports in 2023, will now be halted.

Top Turkish exports to Israel are steel, vehicles, plastics, electrical devices and machinery, while imports are dominated by fuels at US$634 million in 2023, Turkish trade data show. REUTERS