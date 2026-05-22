Straitstimes.com header logo

Turkey revokes licence for university seized by state in criminal probe

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Google Preferred Source badge

ANKARA, May 22 - Turkey has revoked the operational licence for Istanbul Bilgi University, effectively forcing it to close, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette on Friday, after the university was seized by the state in a criminal investigation last year.

• Istanbul Bilgi University was established in 1996 and bought by Can Holding in 2019.

• Can Holding's companies were seized by the state as part of a money laundering, tax evasion and organised crime investigation last year.

• A trustee was appointed to run the university following last year's seizure. It has some 22,000 students, with around 3,400 students registering in 2025.

• Turkish media say students will continue their studies at the Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, the Istanbul Bilgi University's guarantor school. A guarantor school is legally required for all foundation universities and must be a state university.

• Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed off on the decision to revoke Istanbul Bilgi's licence. REUTERS

See more on

Turkey

Crime

Money laundering

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.