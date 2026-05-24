Turkish riot police enter opposition headquarters to evict ousted leadership

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Clouds of tear gas billowed within the Republican People’s Party building while those inside shouted and threw objects at the entrance as police broke through.

ANKARA – Turkish riot police fired tear gas and forced their way into the main opposition party’s headquarters to evict its ousted leadership on May 24, deepening a crisis at the heart of Turkey’s democracy.

Clouds of tear gas billowed within the Republican People’s Party (CHP) building while those inside shouted and threw objects at the entrance as police broke through a makeshift barricade.

A Turkish court had ousted CHP leader Ozgur Ozel on May 21, annulling the results of the CHP congress where he was elected in 2023, citing irregularities. On May 24, Ankara’s governor ordered the eviction of those inside the headquarters.

The court reinstated in Mr Ozel’s place former CHP chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who lost to President Tayyip Erdogan in a national election that year.

Analysts have said they view May 21’s court ruling as a test of the balance between democracy and autocracy for NATO member Turkey and that it could prolong Mr Erdogan’s 23-year rule.

“We are under attack,” Mr Ozel said in a video message shared on social media platform X as the police intervention was taking place, vowing to stay in the building and resist.

“Even if they try to remove us from here, we will continue our march to power in the streets,” he said, appealing to CHP supporters to show solidarity and defend party offices.

Ousted leaders call ruling ‘judicial coup’

The ousted CHP leadership under Mr Ozel has condemned the court ruling as a “judicial coup” and Mr Ozel promised to fight it through legal appeals and to remain “day and night” in the party’s Ankara headquarters.

Ozel called on May 23 for a new party congress to be held as soon as possible, while Mr Kilicdaroglu has said that a congress would be held at an “appropriate” time.

CHP lawmakers on May 23 elected Mr Ozel as leader of the party’s parliamentary group.

The next national election is set for 2028 but would need to be brought forward if Mr Erdogan, at age 72 and facing a term limit, wants to run again. The court ruling raises the chances of an early vote, analysts said.

The government, meanwhile, denies criticism that it uses courts to target political rivals, saying the judiciary is independent.

State media said on May 23 that Turkish police had detained 13 people under an investigation into the 2023 congress. They face charges of violating the law on political parties, accepting bribes and laundering assets derived from crime. REUTERS