Turkey and Australia confirm agreement on COP31 split-hosting deal

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before a MIKTA photo session amidst the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool/File Photo

BELEM, Brazil - Turkey will host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 with Australia leading the negotiation process, a document released at the COP30 summit in Brazil showed on Friday, confirming an earlier announcement that a split hosting arrangement was expected.

The statement was issued by Germany after a meeting of the Western European and Others Group, which was tasked with selecting the 2026 host.

The deal, which resolved a lengthy standoff with both vying to host the U.N. climate talks, set out that Turkey will serve as the venue while delegating negotiating responsibilities to Australia.

"If there is a difference of views between Türkiye (Turkey) and Australia, consultations will take place until the difference is resolved to mutual satisfaction," the statement said.

A pre-COP summit will be held in a Pacific Island country, and Australia will lead the year-long process that shapes the agenda and priorities ahead of COP31. REUTERS