Straitstimes.com header logo

Turkey and Australia confirm agreement on COP31 split-hosting deal

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before a MIKTA photo session amidst the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan shakes hands with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese before a MIKTA photo session amidst the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool/File Photo

Follow topic:

BELEM, Brazil - Turkey will host the COP31 climate summit in 2026 with Australia leading the negotiation process, a document released at the COP30 summit in Brazil showed on Friday, confirming an earlier announcement that a split hosting arrangement was expected.

The statement was issued by Germany after a meeting of the Western European and Others Group, which was tasked with selecting the 2026 host.

The deal, which resolved a lengthy standoff with both vying to host the U.N. climate talks, set out that Turkey will serve as the venue while delegating negotiating responsibilities to Australia.

"If there is a difference of views between Türkiye (Turkey) and Australia, consultations will take place until the difference is resolved to mutual satisfaction," the statement said.

A pre-COP summit will be held in a Pacific Island country, and Australia will lead the year-long process that shapes the agenda and priorities ahead of COP31. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.