Tunisian journalist Chatha Belhaj Mubarak freed after sentence cut

TUNIS, Jan 14 - A Tunisian appeal court on Wednesday ordered the release of journalist Chatha Belhaj Mubarak, jailed since 2023 in a conspiracy case, after reducing her prison sentence, her family said.

The court cut her sentence from five years to two, making her eligible for immediate release, her brother told Reuters.

She was convicted in the so-called "Instalingo" case, which involved politicians, media figures and other defendants accused of conspiracy and financial crimes. Belhaj Mubarak denied the charges.

"Chatha is free and leaving prison," her brother, Amen Belhaj Mubarak, said.

He said her health had severely deteriorated during her time in prison. She suffered serious complications, including significant hearing loss, and was diagnosed with cancer in detention, he added.

Tunisian authorities have said the case stems from judicial investigations into alleged financial and security-related offences, and have rejected accusations by opposition groups that the prosecutions were politically motivated.

Tunisian prosecutors are pursuing a number of high-profile conspiracy cases involving politicians, journalists and activists. Several opposition leaders have received lengthy prison terms. REUTERS