Trump's new ambassador to South Africa presents credentials

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 - U.S. President Donald Trump's pick for ambassador to South Africa, conservative activist and writer Leo Brent Bozell III, on Monday presented his credentials to South Africa's government.

South Africa's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that Bozell had presented his letters of credence to Clayson Monyela, a deputy director-general.

Bozell arrived in the country earlier this month, at a time of strained relations between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump has accused South Africa of persecuting its white minority, criticised its ties with Russia and China, imposed steep tariffs on its exports and cut all aid.

Pretoria strongly rejects claims that its white minority is persecuted.

Bozell said in his Senate confirmation hearing in October that he would approach his ambassadorship "with respect for the South African people", and that he saw "real opportunity for a lasting partnership" despite areas of disagreement.

South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled its last one. REUTERS