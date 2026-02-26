Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Trump’s Greenland threat pushes Iceland closer to EU integration

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir looks on during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, February 25, 2026. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir during a press conference in Warsaw on Feb 25.

PHOTO: REUTERS

avatar-alt

Jonathan Eyal

Google Preferred Source badge
  • Donald Trump's unfulfilled quest for Greenland has paradoxically pushed neighbouring Iceland to move closer to possible European Union membership.
  • Iceland holds vital strategic importance in the "GIUK Gap", crucial for NATO in blocking Russian submarine access to the Atlantic, US General Christopher Cavoli warns.
  • Driven by recent events, Iceland is now expediting a referendum on EU membership. Despite potential fishery issues, Iceland offers significant strategic gains for Europe.

AI generated

LONDON US President Donald Trump is far from achieving his declared objective of acquiring Greenland, the self-governing Arctic territory that is part of Denmark, a European Union member-state.

Still,

Mr Trump’s threats to use force in his quest for Greenland

may have succeeded in persuading Iceland, a neighbouring country in the North Atlantic, to get closer to the EU.

See more on

Iceland

EU

Greenland

Donald Trump

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.