Trump’s Greenland threat pushes Iceland closer to EU integration
- Donald Trump's unfulfilled quest for Greenland has paradoxically pushed neighbouring Iceland to move closer to possible European Union membership.
- Iceland holds vital strategic importance in the "GIUK Gap", crucial for NATO in blocking Russian submarine access to the Atlantic, US General Christopher Cavoli warns.
- Driven by recent events, Iceland is now expediting a referendum on EU membership. Despite potential fishery issues, Iceland offers significant strategic gains for Europe.
LONDON – US President Donald Trump is far from achieving his declared objective of acquiring Greenland, the self-governing Arctic territory that is part of Denmark, a European Union member-state.
Mr Trump’s threats to use force in his quest for Greenlandmay have succeeded in persuading Iceland, a neighbouring country in the North Atlantic, to get closer to the EU.