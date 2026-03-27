Trump weaves from Sharpies to Bessent’s glasses in cabinet meeting

WASHINGTON, March 26 - Four weeks into a U.S.-Israeli war with Iran that has sparked the worst energy shock in history, President Donald Trump addressed his cabinet and the news media on Thursday, digressing into his preference for Sharpie pens, admiring his Treasury secretary's glasses and joking about running for president of Venezuela.

Here are some examples of the Republican president’s rhetorical style, which he describes as “the weave":

A LOVE OF SHARPIES

Trump's large, angular signature is well known and he spent several minutes talking up his favorite writing instruments, Sharpie markers, which he said he prefers to $1,000 ballpoint pens.

"See this pen right here? This pen is an interesting example. So this pen is very inexpensive. But it writes well; I like it ... I don't want to give them too much publicity but they do treat me well - Sharpie," he said, holding up a large black marker. "I love the government like I love myself economically. I want to save money. So I'm saying this is crazy. And I had another problem - they didn't write well. ... There's no ink in the pen and it costs a thousand dollars."

RENAMING THE KENNEDY CENTER

As he does in many public appearances, the former real estate developer devoted a lot of time to the construction projects he has kicked off across Washington, knocking down the White House's East Wing to build a ballroom, planning for a triumphal arch near Arlington National Cemetery and planning to rebuild the Kennedy Center performing arts complex named after the slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, which a board heavy with Trump appointees has renamed the "Trump-Kennedy Center."

"I was honored when the board changed the name a little bit. Actually it shows that the Republicans and the Democrats they work together - it's really something. We work together," said Trump, who has repeatedly urged Republicans in Congress to use their narrow majority to override Democrats, including changing rules that preserve some power for the minority party.

One of the few Democrats on the Kennedy Center board, Representative Joyce Beatty of Ohio, has sued to block the renaming, noting that Congress established the center's Kennedy name in the legislation that created it.

BESSENT'S GLASSES

Trump regularly praises the appearances of his cabinet officials, male and female, and turned his attention on Thursday to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"I'm looking at this guy; he's central casting. Even the glasses are perfect. Where'd you get those glasses? I think I'm going to get glasses like that. Great job," said Trump, who is not known to wear glasses, referring to Bessent's rimless silver-toned pair.

RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

Trump joked that he might go to Venezuela to run against Delcy Rodriguez, who succeeded President Nicolas Maduro, who was seized by U.S. troops in a lightning early-January raid.

"I'm the highest-polling person - in other words, after the presidency I think I may go to Venezuela and run for president - against Delcy. I may run against Delcy. They love me in Venezuela. It's an option for me. It's a wonderful option."

THE 25TH AMENDMENT

Asked by reporters about his plans for advancing the war on Iran, he referenced the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which established a process for removing a president found to be unfit to do the job.

"I can't say what we're going to do because if I did, I wouldn't be sitting here for long. They probably, what is it called, the 25th Amendment," Trump said. Referring to his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden, he continued, "They institute the 25th Amendment, which they didn't do with Biden, which is shocking." REUTERS