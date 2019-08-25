US, Japan agree trade deal 'in principle': Trump

BIARRITZ, FRANCE (AFP, BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - President Donald Trump on Sunday (Aug 25) said the United States and Japan had agreed "in principle" to a "very big" bilateral trade deal.

"It's a very big transaction," Trump said after talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France.

Abe confirmed the two countries had "successfully reached consensus" after "intense" negotiations and that the deal that would probably be signed next month in New York.

Trump’s Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the deal would open up markets to over US$7 billion (S$9.7 billion) worth of goods and covered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade.

The US president said Abe agreed that Japan would buy excess US corn. Abe said of the "potential purchase of US corn" that such purchases would be carried out by the private sector.

The countries have reached consensus on “core elements” and are setting a goal to sign a deal at the end of September during United Nations meetings, Abe said via a translator. He said there was still some work to be done by officials.

Japanese media have reported that the US and Japan have agreed on a broad framework of a deal that will keep US tariffs on Japanese cars in place while lowering tariffs to US beef and pork sales to Japan.

The deal would not cut the current US tariffs on Japanese vehicles, Japanese media reported, but could potentially defend the country against

Trump’s threat of new auto tariffs.

Trump had teased the deal throughout the day, saying he was “very close to a major deal with Japan” and that talks had been held over five months.

Trump, earlier in the day, reiterated that he was close to reaching what he described as a “very big deal” with Japan.

“Frankly, I think what’s happening with China helps with respect to Japan. But it’s a very big deal. It will be one of the biggest deals we’ve ever made with Japan,” he said.