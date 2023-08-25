Trump arrives in Atlanta for mug shot, booking in election case

ATLANTA - Donald Trump arrived in Atlanta on Thursday evening to get his mug shot taken at an Atlanta jail as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

Trump’s private airplane landed at 7.03pm ET (7.03am Friday Singapore time) at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport where his motorcade was set to drive to the Fulton County Jail for his booking on multiple felony charges.

Among his supporters outside the jailhouse was Georgia US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of his most prominent backers in Congress.

Meanwhile, Judge Scott McAfee set a trial date of Oct 23 for one of the defendants, attorney Kenneth Chesebro, after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the charges against Trump and the others, had proposed that date. That trial date will not necessarily apply to Trump or the other 17 defendants.

Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former US president to face criminal charges, though the four cases filed against him have not slowed his momentum as the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination to run against Democratic President Joe Biden in next year's election.

Now the businessman-turned-politician who for years hosted a reality TV show is due to join the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs.

The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump's foes and supporters alike.

"We want to put it on a T-shirt. It will go worldwide. It will be a more popular image than the Mona Lisa," said Ms Laura Loomer, 30, a Republican former congressional candidate who mingled with other Trump supporters outside the jail on Thursday morning.

One of the most recognisable people in the world, Trump has not had to submit to a photo in the other three cases. But fake mug shots have circulated online since shortly after he was first indicted in Manhattan in March on charges involving hush money paid to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election.

At least 10 of his co-defendants already have been booked. Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York mayor, was stone-faced in his mug shot while lawyer Jenna Ellis smiled.

All 19 defendants face a Friday deadline to surrender. Court records showed that Mark Meadows, who served as Trump's White House chief of staff, was booked on Thursday.

Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Mr Biden's victory.