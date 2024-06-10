Trump to sit for virtual interview with probation official on June 10: NYT

Mr Donald Trump was found guilty on May 30, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime. PHOTO: REUTERS
WASHINGTON - Former President Donald Trump will have a virtual interview with a New York City Probation Department official on June 10 following his conviction of 34 felony counts of falsifying documents, the New York Times reported June 9.

The mandatory interview comes as that department prepares a sentencing recommendation for the judge. Trump is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11, and faces a maximum sentence of four years, though those convicted often receive shorter sentences.

Trump was found guilty on May 30, making him the first US president to be convicted of a crime. The jury found him guilty of falsifying documents to cover up a payment to silence a porn star ahead of the 2016 election after two days of deliberation. He has said he will appeal the verdict.

Trump campaign officials on June 8 declined to comment on the interview. REUTERS

