Trump to meet Middle East leaders, attend Ukraine session at G-7, US officials say

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US President Donald Trump would meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, France and India.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump will meet Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in France next week, senior US administration officials said on J une 13 .

Officials said Trump would meet separately with the leaders of Egypt, Qatar, United Arab Emirate, France and India.

No bilateral meeting was planned with Zelensky but the two leaders could meet on the sidelines of the summit, they added.

Trump planned to raise issues of shared importance with leaders at the summit, including economic growth and development, supply chain resilience, illegal migration and AI, one of the officials said.

He also planned to work on boosting resilience in the supply chain for critical minerals needed for advanced technologies.

Trump planned to attend a dinner at the palace of Versailles on June 17 before returning to Washington, the officials said. REUTERS