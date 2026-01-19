Trump to meet global CEOs in Davos, with US policy in focus

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Over 3,000 delegates from more than 130 countries will attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, organisers say.

DAVOS, Switzerland – Mr Donald Trump is expected to meet global business leaders in Davos on Jan 21, as the US president’s presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland.

Business leaders, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and consulting, were invited to a reception after Mr Trump’s address to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting, sources told Reuters. The agenda was unclear.

One CEO simply had “a reception in honour of President Donald J. Trump” scheduled in their diary, while another said their understanding was that global CEOs have been invited, not just those from the United States. One of the sources said the invitations came from the White House.

Mr Anthony Scaramucci, an investor who briefly served as Mr Trump’s communications director during his first term, said he knew the meeting was happening.

“I’m not going. I’m not sure I’m invited, but even if I were, I wouldn’t want to be a side show,” he said.

Mr Trump is expected to arrive on Jan 21 in the Swiss mountain resort, where he is due to deliver a special address.

Several top US officials, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, are also accompanying Mr Trump.

The WEF agenda has, to some extent, been overtaken by the US president’s dramatic policy moves, including his demand in recent days that the United States take over Greenland .

WEF organisers have said that over 3,000 delegates from more than 130 countries will attend, including 64 heads of state and government, particularly from emerging economies.

The list also includes heads of G-7 nations, with changes in US policy under Mr Trump in focus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy, Mr Kirill Dmitriev, will also travel to Davos and hold meetings with members of the US delegation, two sources with knowledge of the visit told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, national security advisers from a number of countries are due to meet on the sidelines of the event on Jan 19, with Greenland among the subjects on the agenda, diplomatic sources said.

One European diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Greenland was added to the agenda of the previously scheduled meeting after Mr Trump threatened on Jan 17 to impose extra tariffs on eight European countries.

Ms Jenny Johnson, CEO of asset manager Franklin Templeton, said Mr Trump’s moves are negotiating tactics that can feel uncomfortable, but appear to be in US interests.

“We all know his style. His style is, ‘I’m going to come out with a hammer, and then I’ll negotiate with you’,” Ms Johnson told Reuters in an interview.

“But his instinct about trying to figure out longer-term positions for the US is the right instinct,” she added. REUTERS