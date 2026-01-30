Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump threatens tariffs on any nation supplying Cuba with oil

A tanker truck transports fuel on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, on Jan 12.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump on Jan 29 threatened new tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign against the Communist-run island.

The move, authorised by an executive order under a national emergency declaration, did not specify any tariff rates or single out any countries whose products could face US tariffs.

Emboldened by the

US military’s seizure of ousted Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro

in a deadly raid earlier this month, Mr Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.

Mr Trump said this week that

“Cuba will be failing pretty soon”

, adding that Venezuela, once the island’s top oil supplier, has not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.

Mr Trump has used tariff threats as a foreign policy tool throughout his second term in office.

Cuba’s president said in January Washington had no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Mr Trump suggested the Communist-run island should strike an agreement with the US. REUTERS

