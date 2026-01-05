Trump threatens military operation against Colombia, after Venezuela raid

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A Colombian soldier stands guard at the border between Venezuela and Colombia, after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. has struck Venezuela and captured its President Nicolas Maduro, in Cucuta, Colombia, January 3, 2026. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Jan 4 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened military action against Colombia's government, telling reporters that such an operation "sounds good to me."

"Colombia is very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he's not going to be doing it very long," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, in an apparent reference to Colombia's President Gustavo Petro.

Asked directly whether the U.S. would pursue a military operation against the country, Trump answered, "It sounds good to me."

The comments came after the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in an audacious raid and whisked him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges. REUTERS