Trump threatens Mexico with 5% tariff increase over water dispute

U.S. President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion on the day he announced an aid package for farmers, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 8, 2025. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Dec 8 - President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to impose an additional 5% tariff on Mexico if it doesn't immediately provide additional water to ‍help ​U.S. farmers, accusing the country of violating ‍a treaty that outlines water sharing between the neighbors.

Under the treaty, Mexico must ​send ​1.75 million acre-feet of water to the U.S. from the Rio Grande through a network of interconnected dams and reservoirs every five ‍years.

Trump said in a social media post that Mexico "owes" the U.S. ​800,000 acre-feet of water due ⁠to violations of the treaty over the past five years.

He demanded Mexico release 200,000 acre-feet of water before December 31, and more "soon after."

The lack of water was hurting ​crops and livestock in Texas, Trump said.

"As of now, Mexico is not responding, and ‌it is very unfair to ​our U.S. Farmers who deserve this much needed water," Trump said. "That is why I have authorized documentation to impose a 5% Tariff on Mexico if this water isn’t released, IMMEDIATELY."

A spokesperson for Mexico's economy ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In April,  U.S. Agriculture Secretary ‍Brooke Rollins said that Mexico had agreed to increase its water ​shipments to Texas to help make up a shortfall under the 1944 treaty.

Mexico ​has argued that it is under drought conditions ‌that have strained the country's water resources. REUTERS

