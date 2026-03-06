Trump tells Reuters US will have a role in choosing Iran’s next leader

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as a patch of blemished skin is visible above his shirt collar, during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 5 - U.S. President Donald Trump told Reuters in a telephone interview on Thursday that the United States will have a role in choosing Iran's next leader.

Trump said it was very early in the process of picking a new leader but that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba was an unlikely choice.

"We want to be involved in the process of choosing the person who is going to lead Iran into the future," Trump said.

"We don't have to go back every five years and do this again and again ... Somebody that's going to be great for the people, great for the country." REUTERS