Trump supporters form human chain at border wall

EL PASO, Texas (REUTERS) While thousands of Central American migrants wait to enter the United States, a group of US citizens gathered on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez on Saturday (Feb 9) to link arms and make a human border wall.

The demonstrators gathered at the border where an existing barrier ends as they called for a wall to continue further.

US President Donald Trump visited El Paso on Monday (Feb 11) where he hosted a rally on Monday night.

Meanwhile, security remained tight on the border further east near Piedras Negras where some 2,000 migrants have gathered as they hope to cross into Texas.

The migrants are in a temporary shelter that is being guarded by military police in riot gear.

Many are seeking passage into the United States, but some who have permission to stay in Mexico are considering working locally.

US President Donald Trump has hardened his stance on immigration, and specifically against the caravan of migrants. He has sought to suspend the granting of asylum to migrants who cross the US-Mexico border illegally, seeking fresh ways to block thousands of Central Americans travelling in caravans from entering the United States.

He has also said any migrants seeking asylum will have to wait in Mexico whilst the claim is heard.