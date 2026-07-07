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Trump says he will lift Turkey sanctions, decide on selling F-35s

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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomes US President Donald Trump, in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (second from left) welcoming US President Donald Trump in Ankara on July 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

ANKARA – US President Donald Trump said he would lift sanctions on Turkey and make a decision on a potential sale of F-35s to Ankara as he began a meeting on July 7 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a NATO summit.

“We’re going to be taking the sanctions off,” Trump told reporters when asked about the measures imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

In 2020, Washington imposed CAATSA sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition of Russian S-400 air defence systems. It also removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet programme, a move Turkey called unjust and illegal.

Trump was expected to throw his support behind the potential sale of F-35s during the visit to Ankara, two sources familiar with the matter said on July 7, even as legal and congressional hurdles had yet to be fully resolved.

“It’s a decision we’re going to make,” Trump said. The US leader said he and Erdogan would also discuss trade. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.