Trump says US will 'very soon' begin stopping suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers by land

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on aboard Air Force One during travel to Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., November 25, 2025. REUTERS/Anna Rose Layden

PALM BEACH, Florida - The United States will "very soon" start taking action to stop suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers on land, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

"You probably noticed that people aren't wanting to be delivering by sea, and we'll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that's going to start very soon," Trump said, speaking virtually with U.S. military service members.

"We warned them stop sending poison to our country," he added.

The Venezuelan communications ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS

