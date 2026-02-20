Trump says US will release files related to aliens and UFOs

Closed gates at the entrance to Area 51, a secretive US military base believed to hold government secrets about extraterrestrials.

President Donald Trump said he is directing federal agencies to release government documents that discuss extraterrestrial life and unexplained aerial phenomenon.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters,” Mr Trump said in a Truth Social post at night on Feb 19 .

Mr Trump earlier on Feb 19 accused former president Barack Obama of giving away classified information when he discussed the idea of extraterrestrial life during a recent podcast appearance.

“He gave classified information, he’s not supposed to be doing that,” Mr Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. The President suggested he could get Mr Obama “out of trouble” by declassifying the related information.

Mr Obama told liberal commentator Brian Tyler Cohen in an interview earlier in February that aliens are “real”, though added that he had not seen any, “and they’re not being kept in Area 51”. The former president later clarified that he did not mean to signal any special knowledge.

The US intelligence community released a report in 2021 detailing what it knew about unidentified flying objects that have been spotted by military pilots over the past several decades. The unclassified report contained few conclusive answers and no mentions of theories that aliens might have been responsible for them, but said that the government wanted to take reports of such episodes more seriously.

Also in 2021 , the Pentagon released videos showing American military pilots tracking unidentified flying objects that rotated or quickly switched directions in mid-air.

Mr Trump’s push to focus on aliens comes at the beginning of a hectic midterm election year, with a heavy public focus on information disclosed in files related to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein – many of which mention Mr Trump by name – as well as the issue of affordability, which has weighed on his popularity ratings.

Republicans face an uphill battle to hold on to their congressional majorities as polls show voters have soured on the President’s approach to managing the economy and the cost of living.

In Georgia earlier on Feb 19 , Mr Trump claimed victory on affordability, signalling an unwillingness to embrace the idea that economic concerns are growing as he begins to campaign for Republican candidates around the country.

Mr Trump has come under repeated criticism from Democrats during his time in office for disclosing classified information, and was indicted on federal charges over allegations of wilfully retaining classified defence documents after his first term. That case was subsequently dismissed when he won re-election in 2024. BLOOMBERG