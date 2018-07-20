Trump says ready to impose tariffs on $684 billion of Chinese imports

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - US President Donald Trump on Friday (July 20) said he was poised to place tariffs on US$500 billion (S$684.37 billion) of imported goods from China, threatening in an interview with CNBC to escalate the current trade clash with the Asian nation.

“We’re down a tremendous amount,” Mr Trump said in the interview, which was recorded on Thursday, about trade imbalances with China. “I’m ready to go to 500.”

Earlier this month, the United States imposed tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports.

In return, China levied taxes on the same value of US products.

The United States then disputed the retaliatory tariffs at the World Trade Organisation on Monday, along with those the European Union, Canada, Mexico and Turkey imposed in response to new US duties on steel and aluminum .

When asked about the stock market possibly falling if the United States imposes such a large amount of duties, Mr Trump said:“If it does, it does. Look, I’m not doing this for politics.”