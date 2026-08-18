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Trump says no talks are taking place with Iran and none are scheduled

US President Donald Trump walking from Marine One to a vehicle at the Ellipse near the White House, in Washington, the US, on Aug 16.

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said on Aug 18 that talks between the US and Iran were neither taking place nor scheduled, but the Strait of Hormuz was open, while Iran said the shipping route would remain closed until the US fulfilled the terms of an interim deal.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The naval blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Top Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said in comments published by state media on Aug 18 that the strait would remain shut until the US met the conditions of an interim deal signed with Iran in June.

These conditions include the US lifting its blockade of Iranian ports, lifting oil sanctions, releasing Tehran’s frozen assets, and ending threats and military operations on all fronts, Qalibaf told Parliament.

On Aug 17 , Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and special envoy, was optimistic about talks that he said were still under way.

“I can’t go into the details of it, but I will say that the conversations between the US government and different areas of the Iranian government at all areas are probably more robust than they’ve maybe ever been,” Kushner told Fox News.

Outward progress towards peace talks and a resumption of oil tanker traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz has ground to a halt, threatening to extend the conflict that the US and Israel launched with attacks on Iran on Feb 28.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Aug 17 that Iran will shift to a “fully offensive” military posture because efforts to negotiate a permanent end to the war with the US have stalled.

Asked by reporters on Aug 17 if the US was seeking to extend June’s interim agreement, Trump said no. REUTERS