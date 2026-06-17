Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

EVIAN-LES-BAINES, June 17 - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with artificial intelligence company Anthropic are "going fine."

Trump made the comment to reporters at the G7 summit after a meeting between leaders and tech bosses including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Anthropic is in a dispute with the Trump administration over foreign access to its most advanced AI models, Fable 5 and Mythos 5. The company on Friday disabled access for all users to those models after Trump ordered Anthropic to block foreign nationals from accessing them.

The meeting with G7 leaders and tech bosses was the first time that Trump has met with Amodei in public since the order.

The Trump administration has said it has "national security concerns" with Anthropic's most advanced models. A Trump spokesperson declined to provide more detail about the discussions with the company. Anthropic's spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS