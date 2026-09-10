Trump says he would consider pardon for former fixer Michael Cohen

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump, departs his home in Manhattan to testify in Trump's criminal trial over charges that he falsified business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in New York City, U.S., May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Sept 9 - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he would consider a pardon for Michael Cohen, his former fixer whose testimony contributed to a 2024 conviction against Trump, but who has more recently said that he "felt pressured and coerced."

Asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he would consider a pardon for Cohen, who is seeking one, Trump said: "If everything is checking out, it's something I would consider."

"I appreciate that at least he came out, although late, he came out and rectified the situation," he said.

In 2018, Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison — and served more than a year — for a $130,000 hush payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election — as well as for other crimes, including cheating on his personal taxes and lying under oath to Congress.

Trump was convicted in 2024 on 34 counts of falsification of business records to conceal the Daniels payment, in part due to Cohen's testimony. He has denied the encounter with Daniels, whose given name is Stephanie Clifford, and is appealing the ruling. REUTERS