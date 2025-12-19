Trump says he is not ruling out war with Venezuela, NBC News reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said he was leaving the ‍possibility ​of war with ‍Venezuela on the table, according to ​an ​interview with NBC News published on Dec 19 .

“I don’t rule it out, ‍no,” he told NBC News ​in a phone ⁠interview.

Mr Trump also said there would be additional seizures of oil tankers near ​Venezuelan waters, according to the published interview. The US seized a sanctioned oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela last week.

“If they’re ​foolish enough to be sailing along, ⁠they’ll be sailing along back into one of our harbours,” he told NBC News.

On Dec 16 , ‌Mr Trump ordered ​a “blockade” of all sanctioned oil tankers entering and leaving Venezuela, in Washington’s latest move to increase pressure on Mr Nicolas Maduro’s government, targeting ‍its main source of incom e, following which Venezuela’s government said it rejected Mr Trump’s “grotesque threat”.

Mr Trump’s pressure ‌campaign on Mr Maduro has included a ​ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near Venezuela, which have killed at least 90 people.

Mr Trump has also previously said that US land strikes on the South American country will soon start.

In his NBC interview, Mr Trump declined to say whether removing Mr Maduro was his ultimate goal, telling NBC ‍News: “He knows exactly what I want.”

“He knows better than anybody,” Mr Trump added, referring to Mr Maduro. ​The report did not elaborate.

Mr Maduro has alleged that the US action is aimed at overthrowing him and ​gaining control of the OPEC nation’s oil resources, which are the ‌world’s largest crude reserves .

The ​White House did not immediately respond ​to a Reuters request ‌for comment. REUTERS