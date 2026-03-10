Trump and Putin discuss Ukraine, Iran conflicts in phone call

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

US President Donald Trump described his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin as "very good".

FLORIDA - United States President Donald Trump on March 9 told reporters he had a “very good call” with Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East.

“There’s tremendous hatred between President Putin and (Ukraine’s) President Zelenskiy. They can’t seem to get it together, but I think it was a positive call on that subject,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump added that Mr Putin “wants to be helpful” with the Iran conflict.

“I said, ‘You could be more helpful by getting the Ukraine-Russia war over with. That will be more helpful’,” Mr Trump told reporters in a press conference at his Florida golf club.

A foreign policy aide for Mr Putin said on March 9 that the Russian leader proposed an idea for a “quick political and diplomatic end to the Iranian conflict”.

Mr Trump recently has expressed dismay about the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which started more than four years ago. REUTERS