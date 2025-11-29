Straitstimes.com header logo

Trump says airspace above and surrounding Venezuela to be closed in its entirety

A drone view shows a fishing boat anchored in the Gulf of Paria, and the coast of Venezuela in the back, in Cedros, Trinidad and Tobago, November 17, 2025.

Operating rights for six major international airlines were revoked over suspended flights to Venezuela.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said on Nov 29 that the airspace above and surrounding Venezuela is to be closed in its entirety.

Mr Trump, in a Truth Social post, said: “To all Airlines, Pilots, Drug Dealers, and Human Traffickers, please consider THE AIRSPACE ABOVE AND SURROUNDING VENEZUELA TO BE CLOSED IN ITS ENTIRETY.”

Last week, the US aviation regulator warned major airlines of a “potentially hazardous situation” when flying over Venezuela due to a “worsening security situation and heightened military activity in or around” the country.

Venezuela revoked operating rights for six major international airlines that had suspended flights to the country following a warning from the US Federal Aviation Administration. REUTERS

