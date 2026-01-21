Trump row over Greenland derails Ukraine postwar deal, FT reports

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

DAVOS, Switzerland - European opposition to US President Donald Trump’s bid to acquire Greenland and his proposed “Board of Peace” initiative has disrupted plans for an economic support package for postwar Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Jan 21.

A planned announcement of an US$800 billion (S$1.02 trillion) prosperity plan to be agreed between Ukraine, Europe and the US at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week has been delayed, the report said, citing six officials.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Nobody is in any mood to stage a grand spectacle around an agreement with Trump right now,” one official told the FT, adding that disputes over Greenland and the Board of Peace had overtaken an earlier focus on Ukraine at the Davos meeting.

Tensions over Greenland disrupted negotiations on the prosperity plan text this week, the FT report said, adding that the US did not send a representative to a key meeting on Jan 19 evening.

The “prosperity plan” was not being shelved indefinitely and could still be signed at a later date, the newspaper added.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Jan 20 that he would travel to Davos only if documents on security guarantees with the United States and a prosperity plan were ready to be signed there. REUTERS