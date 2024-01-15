Trump, rivals urge Iowans to brave extreme cold and vote in Monday caucus

INDIANOLA, Iowa - Republican presidential candidates exhorted their supporters to brave glacial, life-threatening temperatures in Iowa to vote in the party’s first nominating contest on Jan 15, amid fears a predicted record cold snap could keep many voters at home.

The icy weather in the Midwestern state has become a wild card in the crucial contest that could help seal former President Donald Trump’s bid to become the Republican nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s general election.

His top rivals, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis, are banking on good showings in Iowa to puncture Mr Trump’s air of inevitability. But the extreme cold could scramble those calculations by keeping people indoors and suppressing voter turnout.

At a rally in Indianola, Trump urged his supporters to dress warmly and joked that single attendees might meet their future spouse if they show up on Jan 15 night.

“So brave the weather and go out and save America,” Mr Trump told the more than 500 supporters wearing trademark red baseball hats as well as heavy coats, ear muffs and boots packed into the Indianola venue.

The highly regarded Des Moines Register/NBC News poll released late on Jan 13 found that Mr Trump had the most supporters saying they were very enthusiastic about his candidacy, suggesting they may not be deterred by the forecast for the coldest Iowa caucus night ever - minus 30 deg C.

Iowa highways are lined with abandoned cars stuck into snow banks, political yard signs have disappeared under snow, and at least one reporter said on social media that her coffee had frozen.

The poll showed Trump with 48 per cent of support in the conservative, religious state, while Mr DeSantis, who has staked his bid on a strong showing in Iowa, had slipped to third place, with 16 per cent of support. Ms Haley, who has capitalised on donors’ disappointment with Mr DeSantis’ lackluster campaign, had jumped to second place with 20 per cent.

Ms Haley posted a video of herself speaking outside next to a mound of snow as the wind blew through her hair. “I know it’s cold, but we need you out there,” Ms Haley said. “Let’s finish this strong.”

Ms Jane Van Voorhis, a 61-year-old university fundraiser in Iowa City, said she planned to switch her voter registration from Democrat to Republican “fleetingly” on Jan 15 to cast an anti-Trump vote for Ms Haley. Iowa allows voters to change their party affiliation on the day the caucuses are held.

Mr DeSantis also urged his supporters to brave the cold, saying their votes would have greater weight if the weather leads to significantly lower turnout.

“We’re telling our supporters: You go out, you bring some friends and family. That is going to pack a big punch,” he told CNN’s ‘State of the Union.’

Typically the Republican nominee is not determined until later in the year after many states have held their contests. But Mr Trump is so far ahead of his rivals that it will be hard to stop him if he wins in Iowa and the second contest in New Hampshire on Jan 23.