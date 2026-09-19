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Trump plans to greet Xi on arrival in Washington area, officials say

Meeting his Chinese counterpart at the airport on his arrival on Sept 23 is a sign of how important US President Donald Trump considers the visit by the Chinese leader.

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump plans to greet Chinese President Xi Jinping on his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in suburban Washington next week, a senior US official told reporters on Sept 18.

Meeting Xi at the airport on his arrival on Sept 23 is a sign of how important Trump considers the visit by the Chinese leader.

Senior US officials who briefed reporters about the visit said it will include an arrival ceremony inside the White House, a Rose Garden military review and a state dinner in the evening.

They said among the guests for the dinner will be a number of tech CEOs, including Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, and Michael Dell of Dell Technologies. REUTERS